CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Brokerages expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.84 million to $50.60 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $47.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $208.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 214.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. 17,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

