Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clover Leaf Capital stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,882. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

