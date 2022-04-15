Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.