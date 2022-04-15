Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

