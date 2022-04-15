Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

