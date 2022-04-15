Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JUP. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.93) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.75 ($3.50).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 209.80 ($2.73) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.83. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,336.98). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £23,032.86 ($30,014.15).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

