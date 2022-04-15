Citigroup Lowers Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $24.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

BRDG opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,213,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

