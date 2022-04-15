Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Billion

Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will report $18.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 billion and the highest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $73.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,043,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 294.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 19.3% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.8% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.