Citigroup Cuts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $220.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.83.

CMI stock opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.46.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

