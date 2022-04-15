Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $212.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

