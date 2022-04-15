Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

