Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $244.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $236.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.37. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

