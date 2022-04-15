China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSUAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,691. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSUAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

