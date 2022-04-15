China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSUAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,691. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSUAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

