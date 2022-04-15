Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE:CPK traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.56. The company had a trading volume of 36,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

