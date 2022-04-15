Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHMI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.27. 120,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

