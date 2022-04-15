Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,668. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

