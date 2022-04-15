Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at CL King

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CL King from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CHEF stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,211,000 after buying an additional 181,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

