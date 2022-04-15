Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $142.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

