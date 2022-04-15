Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Decreased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,835,000 after purchasing an additional 252,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $119,675,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. 1,298,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.