Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

