Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 16,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.
About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chalice Brands (GLDFF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.