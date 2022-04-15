Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Shares Up 1.8%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 16,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

About Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

