Chainlink Price Tops $13.96 on Major Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Chainlink has a market cap of $6.52 billion and approximately $504.61 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00034668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

