Chad Patterson Sells 776 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $492.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 317.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom shares are going to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

