CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$128.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$101.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$103.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.47. CGI has a 52 week low of C$98.77 and a 52 week high of C$116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

