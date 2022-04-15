CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Up 1.4%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 9,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

About CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

