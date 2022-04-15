Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Shares Up 5.2%

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (OTC:CISO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.29. 301,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 975,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Company Profile (OTC:CISO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.