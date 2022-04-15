Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 84.5% in March

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.