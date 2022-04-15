Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -16.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

