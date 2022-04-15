Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,076 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,333,000 after buying an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 4,040,877 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,266,000 after buying an additional 2,716,579 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

CVE stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

