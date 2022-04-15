Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) CEO Purchases $14,120.00 in Stock

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) CEO Michael H. Tardugno purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,290.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion Co. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLSN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

