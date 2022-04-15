Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CLDX stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.