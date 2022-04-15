Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CLS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

