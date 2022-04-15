Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
CLS stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.
About Celestica (Get Rating)
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celestica (CLS)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.