CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $210.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW opened at $172.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. CDW has a one year low of $162.47 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CDW by 20.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

