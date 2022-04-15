CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.47 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

