CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

