CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CBFV opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

