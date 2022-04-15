CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Position Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.70 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

CBFV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

