Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.94

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 5683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.