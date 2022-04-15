CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

CTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

CTT opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $412.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 375,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

