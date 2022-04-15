Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPAR opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

