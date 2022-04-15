Cary A. Moomjian Jr. Sells 142,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.28. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

