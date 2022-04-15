Cary A. Moomjian Jr. Sells 142,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,547,136.83.
Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.28. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.
See Also
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.