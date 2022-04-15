Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.23

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.23 and last traded at $102.47, with a volume of 12188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $205.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

