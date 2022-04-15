Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS opened at $42.46 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

