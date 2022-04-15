CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

