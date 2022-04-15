Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Cut by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

