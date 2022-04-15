Capital One Financial Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

