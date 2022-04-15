Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $25.50 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

