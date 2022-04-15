Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.