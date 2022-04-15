CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGRW opened at $0.04 on Friday. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About CannaGrow (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaGrow (CGRW)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.