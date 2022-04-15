CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGRW opened at $0.04 on Friday. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

