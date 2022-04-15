Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,863,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

